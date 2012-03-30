* BPA used to harden plastic, line tin cans
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. health regulators
denied a request to ban a chemical used in water bottles, soup
cans and other food and drink packaging, saying there is not
enough scientific evidence it may cause harm.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied the petition
from an environmental group to ban the chemical bisphenol A, or
BPA, which has been used for decades to harden plastic or make
the epoxy resin that lines tin cans.
But BPA can also leach into food and water from these
protective coatings, and environmental and consumer groups argue
it can interfere with hormones in humans and cause health
problems.
U.S. regulators said studies showing harm have been
inconclusive so far, although they continue to review the
evidence. The FDA said it would provide an updated safety review
of BPA later this year, based on further analysis and government
studies.
"I cannot stress enough that this is not a final safety
determination on BPA," said Douglas Karas, an FDA spokesman.
The FDA agreed to rule on whether to ban BPA use in food and
beverage packaging as part of the settlement of a lawsuit with
the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).
The NRDC said studies show long-term exposure to BPA is
harmful, especially in fetuses, babies and young children.
"BPA is a toxic chemical that has no place in our food
supply. We believe FDA made the wrong call," said Dr. Sarah
Janssen, senior scientist at NRDC.
"The FDA is out-of-step with scientific and medical
research. This illustrates the need for a major overhaul of how
the government protects us against dangerous chemicals."
Consumer concern has already led to discontinuation of BPA
use in the production of baby bottles and sippy cups in the
United States, the NRDC has said. A sippy cup, which has a lid
and spout, allows children to drink without spilling.
In response to further scientific studies, Canada declared
BPA a toxic substance in 2010. Both Canada and Europe have
already banned it in the production of baby bottles, and France
banned it in food packaging.
But use of the chemical remains widespread in food packaging
in the United States. BPA is the key compound in epoxy resin
linings in cans that keep food fresher longer and prevents it
from interacting with metal and altering the taste.
CONFLICTING STUDIES
Human exposure to the chemical has been found to be
widespread, although it has not been definitively shown to cause
harm to adults. Babies and young children do not metabolize and
excrete the chemical as quickly as adults, which some believe
may put them at greater risk.
The environmental groups point to studies that show the
chemical can interfere with how the body absorbs the hormone
estrogen, leading to behavioral problems in girls, a hormonal
syndrome in women, and a variety of physiological effects in
animals.
It has also been linked in some studies of rats and mice to
cancer, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
But whether BPA is actually to blame for these health
problems is still a matter of debate.
In 2008, NRDC filed a petition with the FDA requesting a ban
on BPA in food packaging, food containers and any material
likely to come in contact with food.
When the FDA did not respond to the petition, NRDC sued in
2010 asking the court to require the agency to respond. The
settlement of a case brought before the U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York required the FDA to make a
decision on BPA use by March 31.
The FDA has previously acknowledged it had concerns about
the chemical's effects on the brain, behavior and prostate
glands in fetuses, infants and young children.
However, in the statement on Friday, the FDA said recent
studies have shown exposure to the chemical in infants is much
less than previously estimated.
Trade groups for chemical and can manufacturers say they
stand behind the chemical, and point to some studies from
governmental health agencies that deem BPA safe and effective
for food contact. They also note that its use has substantially
reduced deaths from food poisoning.
"Instead of bowing to pressure from activist groups, the
agency is relying on science to set public health policy," said
Dr. John Rost, chairman of the North American Metal Packaging
Alliance, a trade group for canned food and beverage makers.
"A ban without conclusive scientific evidence of risk would
compromise the safety of canned foods and beverages enjoyed by
millions of Americans everyday," he said in a statement.
Unlike the case with plastic used in baby bottles and sippy
cups, there are few economically viable alternatives to the
chemical in epoxy resins right now.
Some companies such as Campbell Soup Co said they
have been researching alternatives to BPA, and are planning to
phase it out.