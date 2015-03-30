(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 30 A U.S. District Court
imposed a permanent injunction on a Los Angeles-based seafood
company after food inspectors found contamination by the
listeria bacteria, the U.S. Department of Justice said on
Monday.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections of L.A. Star
Seafood Inc in 2013 and 2014 found unsanitary conditions that
resulted from insufficiently cleaning surfaces and utensils used
on fish, the department said.
The most recent inspection found that the company had not
followed best practices to prevent other types of contamination.
L.A. Star Seafood imports, prepares, processes, packs and
distributes smoked and salt-cured seafood, the Justice
Department said.
The agency said it filed a complaint in January in U.S.
District Court for the Central District of California. The
seafood company agreed to be bound by a consent decree that
requires it to cease operations until the FDA determines its
manufacturing practices are safe.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)