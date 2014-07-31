July 31 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

* U.S. FDA approves for marketing Striverdi Respimat COPD drug by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

* Says COPD drug to carry a boxed warning that LABA'S increase risk of asthma-related death