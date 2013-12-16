Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat lawsuit is scrapped
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
Dec 16 FDA: * FDA says manufacturers would need to conduct clinical trials to prove
antibacterial soaps, body washes safe and more effective than plain soap * FDA says animal tests suggest antimicrobial chemicals used in soaps may
adversely affect estrogen, testosterone, thyroid hormone * FDA says proposed rule would not affect toothpaste with triclosan proved to
prevent gum disease
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired a top Morgan Stanley financial adviser who managed nearly $300 million in assets for clients based mainly in Latin America, the bank said on Thursday.