BRIEF-Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer
Dec 11 (Reuters) -Bristol-Myers Squibb * FDA panel votes 11-1 to recommend Bristol Myers-squibb's metreleptin
for generalized lipodystrophy * FDA panel votes 10-2 to reject metreleptin for metabolic disorders associated
with partial lipodystrophy, including diabetes, high triglycerides
NEW YORK, April 11 Chicago-based exchange CME Group Inc and Britain's Royal Mint have started testing a blockchain-based platform for trading gold, as more projects using the emerging technology come closer to deployment.