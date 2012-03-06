By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. regulators warned
the maker of inhalable caffeine product AeroShot Pure Energy
over false or misleading labeling, and for contradictory
statements about using the product with alcohol.
The Food and Drug Administration said Breathable Foods Inc
labeled AeroShot as both inhaled and ingestible, which is
contradictory and could be unsafe.
The warning letter posted online Tuesday by the FDA comes
after U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer urged the agency to review the
safety and legality of the breathable caffeine.
"Caffeine is not normally inhaled into the lungs and the
safety of doing so has not been well studied," the FDA said in a
news release. While the company said AeroShot particles are too
big to enter the lungs, it did not have research to back up its
claim, the FDA said.
Breathable Foods, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
launched AeroShot Pure Energy in the United States earlier this
year as a calorie-free breathable energy product that "delivers
an airborne shot of caffeine through a pocket-sized, single-use
device." It recommends a sales price of $2.99.
The gray and fluorescent yellow dispenser looks a cross
between a lipstick and a shotgun shell.
Each shot delivers a blend of caffeine and B vitamins in a
fine powder that quickly dissolves in the mouth, the company
said. One AeroShot contains four to six puffs for a combined
total of 100 milligrams of caffeine, about the same amount as a
large cup of coffee.
The FDA has come under fire from consumer groups and
lawmakers for not doing enough to help consumers navigate the
conflicting claims of dietary supplements. The Government
Accountability Office has also said the FDA needs more power to
regulate supplements.
The agency also warned that AeroShot's label does not
include a telephone number for reporting complaints, and has
conflicting statements about whether it is appropriate for those
under the age of 18. The FDA said it has not received any
complaints about AeroShot so far.
Also, some videos on the company's website seem to encourage
people to use AeroShot with alcohol as a "party drug," the FDA
said in its letter, dated March 5. AeroShot's inventor, David
Edwards, states in another video that the product should not be
used with alcohol.
In response to the FDA, Breathable Foods said the product is
not recommended for people under 18 years of age, or for use
with alcohol, and is also ingested, not inhaled.
"We plan to work closely with the FDA to meet their requests
for information and labeling changes to ensure compliance with
dietary supplement requirements," Breathable Foods Chief
Executive Tom Hadfield said in a statement.
The FDA asked Breathable Foods to correct the violations and
provide more information on research. The company has 15
business days to respond to the letter.
"This stern warning is the clearest indication yet that
AeroShot needs to be taken off the market until these concerns
can be addressed and the product's safety can be confirmed,"
Senator Schumer said in a statement, adding that he warned the
FDA about the product in December.
