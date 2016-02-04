WASHINGTON Feb 4 Bowing to pressure from lawmakers, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, said on Thursday the agency would reform its process for approving opioid painkillers.

Last month Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts placed a hold on Califf's nomination, preventing it from being voted on by the full Senate, until the agency agreed to convene an advisory panel to review future opioid approval decisions.

The FDA said on Thursday it would convene an advisory committee before approving any new opioid that does not have abuse-deterrent properties. And it said the agency's pediatric advisory committee will make recommendations before any new labeling relating to children is approved.

Califf, who joined the FDA a year ago as a deputy commissioner, said that while the agency is not taking the action specifically in response to Senator Markey, it has heard what he and others in Congress had to say.

"That kind of pressure, when it's put on," Califf said in a conference call with reporters, "helps us think."

