Jan 25 Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts said on Monday he has placed a hold on President Barack Obama's nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration until the agency agrees to reform its process for approving opioid painkillers.

Markey wants future opioid-approval matters to be reviewed by an FDA advisory committee, and that the committee should consider the risk of addiction and abuse during the approval process. He also wants the agency to rescind approval of OxyContin for children and convene an advisory panel to guide that process.

"Last year, the FDA approved a new pediatric use for OxyContin without convening an advisory committee even though its guidelines note that FDA decisions that relate to controversial issues or matters relating to children are particularly well-suited to advisory committee empanelment," Markey said in a statement.

The nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and researcher, is widely expected to ultimately be approved when the Senate votes on the nomination later this year, though critics argue his ties to the pharmaceutical industry are too close. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)