(Adds statement from HHS, paragraphs 6-7)
By Toni Clarke
Jan 25 Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey of
Massachusetts said on Monday he placed a hold on President
Barack Obama's nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration
until the agency agrees to reform its process for approving
opioid painkillers.
Markey wants opioid-approval matters to be reviewed by an
FDA advisory committee and believes the committee should
consider the risk of addiction and abuse during the approval
process. He also wants the agency to rescind approval of
OxyContin for children and convene an advisory panel to guide
that process.
"Last year, the FDA approved a new pediatric use for
OxyContin without convening an advisory committee even though
its guidelines note that FDA decisions that relate to
controversial issues or matters relating to children are
particularly well-suited to advisory committee empanelment,"
Markey said in a statement.
A "hold" is a procedure by which a senator can prevent a
measure from being voted on by the full Senate.
The nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and
researcher, is widely expected to be approved when the Senate
votes on the nomination later this year, although critics argue
his ties to the pharmaceutical industry are too close.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services,
which oversees the FDA, said it had made addressing the opioid
crisis "a top priority."
"Work at FDA and across HHS will continue on this important
effort," spokesman Kevin Griffis said in a statement. "HHS will
be in touch directly with the Senator regarding his concern."
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
voted earlier this month to confirm Califf as FDA commissioner,
a position open since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped down last
February.
Califf, who joined the FDA a year ago as a deputy
commissioner, previously held senior positions at Duke
University, where he founded a large academic research center
that received more than half its funding from the drug industry.
He has also led multiple large-scale, company-funded
clinical trials and published more than 1,200 papers. His
interest in streamlining the clinical trial process dovetails
with those of patient groups and members of Congress who are
eager to see new drugs brought to market faster.
U.S. deaths from drug overdoses hit a record in 2014,
increasing 6.5 percent to 47,055, propelled by prescription
painkiller and heroin abuse, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Drug overdoses are seen as a major contributor to recently
rising death rates among middle-aged white Americans.
Since 2000, deaths from powerful, highly addictive opioids
have jumped 200 percent, the CDC said, with those addicted to
prescription painkillers, such as hydrocodone, increasingly
turning to widely available, often cheaper heroin.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)