(Updates with background and other details in paragraphs 4-13)
By Toni Clarke
Jan 12 President Barack Obama's nominee to lead
the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Robert Califf, won backing
from a Senate committee on Tuesday as its members shrugged off
criticism from consumer watchdogs that he is too closely linked
with the pharmaceutical industry to lead the agency impartially.
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions voted to confirm Califf as FDA Commissioner, a position
that has been open since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped down last
February.
The nomination must now be approved by the full Senate. He
is widely expected to be confirmed.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted in favor
of moving the nomination to the full Senate, but repeated a
threat to oppose it if the FDA does not satisfy her demand for
mandatory labeling of genetically engineered salmon.
Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is running as a Democratic
presidential candidate, voted by proxy against the nomination,
saying in a statement that the FDA needs a leader "who is
prepared to stand up to the drug companies" and that Califf is
not that person.
"His extensive ties to the pharmaceutical industry give me
no reason to believe that he would make the FDA work for
ordinary Americans, rather than pharmaceutical industry CEOs who
are more focused on making obscene profits than saving lives,"
he said.
Califf joined the FDA a year ago as a deputy commissioner.
He is a prominent cardiologist who previously held senior
positions at Duke University where he founded a large academic
research center that received more than half of its funding from
the drug industry.
He has also led multiple large-scale company-funded clinical
trials and published more than 1,200 papers. His interest in
streamlining the clinical trial process dovetails with those of
patient groups and members of Congress who are eager to see new
drugs brought to the market faster.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill known as
the 21st Century Cures Act that among other things would require
the FDA to further loosen its clinical trial requirements. A
similar bill is being considered in the Senate.
However, consumer watchdogs argue the emphasis on speed
risks sacrificing patient safety. Public Citizen says the Senate
should reject Califf and nominate someone "better suited to
protect public health."
In 2015 the agency approved 45 new drugs compared with an
average of 28 a year during the previous nine years.
In a blog post earlier this month the agency said 60 percent
of its drug applications were reviewed and approved on some sort
of accelerated time-line and 64 percent of all new drugs were
approved in the United States before any other country.
The FDA also regulates food, dietary supplements, tobacco
and cosmetics. The agency is in the midst of implementing
sweeping new food safety rules and is expected to issue a new
rule this year giving it authority over the burgeoning
e-cigarette industry.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David
Alexander and Frances Kerry)