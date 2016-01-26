(Adds HHS statement, paragraph 9)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Jan 26 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he has placed a hold on
President Barack Obama's nominee to head the Food and Drug
Administration, claiming he is too close to the pharmaceutical
industry to be an impartial regulator.
The move by the U.S. senator from Vermont comes one day
after Democratic Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts also
placed a hold on the nomination until the agency agrees to
reform its process for approving opioid painkillers.
The nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, is a cardiologist and
researcher who joined the FDA a year ago as a deputy
commissioner. He previously held senior positions at Duke
University, where he founded a large academic research center
that received more than half of its funding from the drug
industry.
"Dr. Califf's extensive ties to the pharmaceutical industry
give me no reason to believe that he would make the FDA work for
ordinary Americans, rather than just the CEOs of pharmaceutical
companies," Sanders said in a statement.
A "hold" is a procedure by which a senator can prevent a
measure from being voted on by the full Senate.
Peter Pitts, a former associate commissioner for external
affairs at the FDA who is now president of the Center for
Medicine in the Public Interest, said no hold has ever killed a
vote on an FDA commissioner and he does not expect it to now.
"It would be very undemocratic not to let the other senators
have their say," he said.
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions voted earlier this month to confirm Califf as FDA
commissioner, a position open since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped
down last February.
Kevin Griffis, a spokesman for the Department of Health and
Human Services, which oversees the FDA, said Califf "is the
right person with the right experience to build on the FDA's
unsurpassed record of protecting public health while encouraging
innovation and the introduction of new life-saving therapies to
the market." He added: "We would like to see him confirmed as
quickly as possible."
On Monday, HHS said that addressing the opioid crisis was "a
top priority."
Markey wants opioid approval matters to be reviewed by an
FDA advisory committee and believes the committee should
consider the risk of addiction and abuse during the approval
process. He also wants the agency to rescind approval of
OxyContin for children and convene an advisory panel to guide
that process.
Sanders said he shared Markey's concerns about the FDA's
approach to opioid painkillers. Too many Americans are dying
from what has become an "opioid epidemic," he said in a
statement.
U.S. deaths from drug overdoses hit a record in 2014,
increasing 6.5 percent to 47,055, propelled by prescription
painkiller and heroin abuse, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA does not control drug prices, but Sanders said that
"at a time when millions of Americans cannot afford to purchase
the prescription drugs they require, we need a leader at the FDA
who is prepared to stand up to the drug companies."
Last year, he said, one in five Americans, or 35 million
people, could not afford to fill their prescriptions.
Sanders has made healthcare a key theme of his campaign to
be the Democratic Party's candidate in the November election. He
is competing with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and
former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.
Califf is widely expected to ultimately be confirmed as FDA
commissioner.
"I don't think Senator Sanders' hold will slow the process
down," Pitts said.
Califf will need to meet with Sanders and reassure him of
the FDA's independence, Pitts said. "In the meantime," he added,
"He's made his point."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander, Jeffrey
Benkoe, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)