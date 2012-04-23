WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. medical device
reviewers said Cameron Health Inc's defibrillator implanted
under the skin may have more infection issues, and work less
quickly, than similar devices implanted in the heart.
The reviewers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
also said they would not approve Cameron Health's defibrillator,
which treats a dangerously irregular heartbeat, until the
company resolved issues with a battery that depletes earlier
than it should.
The FDA staff review, posted online on Monday, comes ahead
of an advisory panel of outside experts, which will vote on the
device on Thursday.
Boston Scientific Corp agreed to buy Cameron Health
Inc in March.