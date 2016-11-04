Nov 4 The effectiveness of Cempra Inc's experimental antibiotic to treat community acquired pneumonia outweighs the risk of liver injury, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.

The panel voted 7-6 that the drug, solithromycin, is as effective as the potent antibiotic moxifloxacin in treating the kind of pneumonia that recently affected presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The panel expressed concern about the risk of liver injury and recommended additional data be collected to further assess that risk. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)