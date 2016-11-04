Nov 4 The effectiveness of Cempra Inc's
experimental antibiotic to treat community acquired pneumonia
outweighs the risk of liver injury, an advisory panel to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.
The panel voted 7-6 that the drug, solithromycin, is as
effective as the potent antibiotic moxifloxacin in treating the
kind of pneumonia that recently affected presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton.
The panel expressed concern about the risk of liver injury
and recommended additional data be collected to further assess
that risk. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations
of its advisory panels but typically does so.
