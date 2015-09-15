Sept 15 President Barack Obama has nominated cardiologist Dr. Robert Califf to serve as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Califf, a leading cardiologist and researcher who joined the agency in January as deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco, was widely expected to be named to the post but the announcement came earlier than some had expected.

If confirmed by the Senate, Califf would replace Dr. Stephen Ostroff, who has served as acting Commissioner since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped down earlier this year.

Industry observers do not expect him to face significant opposition in the Senate.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)