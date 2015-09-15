(Repeats without change to the text or headline)
By Toni Clarke and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 President Barack Obama has
nominated Dr. Robert Califf, a leading cardiologist and
researcher, as the next commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, a sprawling agency that oversees everything from
food and drugs to tobacco, dietary supplements and cosmetics.
Califf, whose nomination was announced on Tuesday, joined
the agency in January as a deputy commissioner and was widely
expected to be named to the top post. The position is subject to
confirmation by the Senate, but industry observers do not expect
him to face significant opposition.
"He's widely respected by the medical community and
represents a terrific choice to lead the FDA," said Dr. Steven
Nissen, head of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.
"He has good ideas but he doesn't run over people with them. He
will get along well with Congress."
The FDA is under pressure on many fronts. Congress is urging
it to speed new drugs to the market, and public health advocates
are pushing it to issue rules governing e-cigarettes. The agency
is also working to implement sweeping new food safety rules and
preparing to usher in a new era of relatively cheap copies of
biologic drugs, known as biosimilars.
In a conference call with reporters in January when he was
named deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco,
Califf said one of his priorities would be to find ways to
streamline the clinical trial process.
That will be welcomed by lawmakers as well as patient
groups, which are pushing bills in Congress to speed new drugs
to market.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill known as
the 21st Century Cures Act that would require the FDA, among
other things, to consider more flexible forms of clinical trials
and incorporate patient experience into its review process.
A similar bill is being considered in the Senate.
"This is the right choice at the right time for a complex
agency that impacts all Americans," said Ellen Sigal, chair of
the patient advocacy group Friends of Cancer Research.
Califf has run countless clinical trials and published more
than 1,000 papers.
Dr. Nancy Andrews, dean of the School of Medicine at Duke
University, who worked with Califf, said Califf is data-driven
in his decision-making.
"He cares a lot about patients getting the right dose of the
right medicine and not taking things that don't help them," she
said.
If confirmed by the Senate, Califf would replace Dr. Stephen
Ostroff, who has served as acting commissioner since Dr.
Margaret Hamburg stepped down earlier this year.
The FDA oversees products ranging from food and drugs to
tobacco and cosmetics, which account for about 20 cents of every
dollar spent by U.S. consumers.
Califf was formerly vice chancellor of clinical and
translational research at Duke University, a field focused on
translating scientific advances into medical care.
Califf is a known quantity at the FDA. He has known Dr.
Janet Woodcock, the agency's head of pharmaceuticals, for 20
years. In January, Woodcock said the FDA was "extremely
fortunate to have him come work with us."
(Additional reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Julie
Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney and Steve
Orlofsky)