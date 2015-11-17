(Adds background)
By Toni Clarke
Nov 17 President Barack Obama's nominee to head
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration defended his ties to the
pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday during a Senate committee
hearing that included questions on soaring drug prices.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was among the
Democrats who grilled Dr. Robert Califf, 64, who joined the FDA
in January as a deputy commissioner. If confirmed, Califf would
oversee an agency whose regulatory reach covers 20 cents of
every dollar spent by U.S. consumers and includes food, drugs,
tobacco, dietary supplements and cosmetics.
Califf previously held senior positions at Duke University,
where he founded a large academic clinical research center that
received more than half of its funding from the drug industry.
Over the years, Califf has led multiple large-scale
company-funded clinical trials and published more than 1,200
papers.
Responding to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, a Democrat, Califf told the committee that the
clinical trials he conducted at Duke, if funded by a drug
company, had "ironclad" contracts giving the investigators the
final rights to publication.
Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, said that the
FDA needs a candidate who can stand up to an industry that has
been "ripping off" the American people by charging "outrageous"
prices for medicines.
"I have to say to you with regret that you are not that
person," Sanders told the nominee during the hearing called by
the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions committee.
Sanders and other critics say Califf's financial ties to the
industry will prevent him from impartially regulating it.
Politicians are scrutinizing the cost of prescription drugs
following revelations of extreme price increases for some old or
mediocre drugs charged by privately held Turing Pharmaceuticals,
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and others.
"While all of us agree that clearly we want great new
products out on the market to save lives, for millions of people
it doesn't matter what the products are, they just cannot afford
them," Sanders said.
The committee will vote on whether to approve the
nomination, which must eventually be approved by the full
Senate. Patient groups and medical associations expect Califf to
help speed new drugs to market and have publicly backed him,
making his confirmation widely expected.
The FDA faces pressure from lawmakers and patient groups to
make it easier for drug companies to bring new products to
market.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill known as
the 21st Century Cures Act that would require the FDA to
consider more flexible forms of clinical trials and incorporate
patient experience into its review process. A similar bill is
being considered in the Sentate.
Critics say the bills risk weakening the FDA's ability to
ensure drugs are safe and effective.
Califf said it is possible to develop a clinical trial
system that could be used to deliver better clinical trial
results with larger, more representative patient populations, at
lower cost, by using existing electronic health records.
"We've got to overcome some interoperability problems," he
said, "but we can do this."
Speaking after the hearing at an event organized by the
patient advocacy group Friends of Cancer Research, Califf said
achieving a balance between fostering drug innovation and
protecting patient safety is difficult.
"You've got to have an internal compass and dedication to
the mission," he said.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Jonathan Oatis)