Oct 9 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who is
seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, on Friday said
he will vote against Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner
of the Food and Drug Administration, citing the nominee's close
ties to the pharmaceutical industry, which he would oversee.
"Instead of listening to the demands of the pharmaceutical
industry and their 1,400 lobbyists, it is about time that the
FDA and Congress started listening to the overwhelming majority
of the American people, who believe that medicine is too
expensive," Sanders said in a press release announcing his
intention to vote against Califf.
Opposition by the Vermont senator, at a time when soaring
U.S. prices for prescription medicines have come under fire by
politicians, payers and patient advocacy groups, could signal a
rocky road for President Obama's nominee at upcoming Senate
confirmation hearings. Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton
has also made reining in healthcare costs a centerpiece of her
campaign.
"It is time for the United States to join the rest of the
industrialized world by implementing prescription drug policies
that work for everybody, not just the CEOs of the pharmaceutical
industry," Sanders said.
Under current U.S. laws, decisions by the FDA are not
allowed to take cost or pricing into account. The agency has
been criticized for being too easy on the drug industry when it
comes to approvals and oversight of new medicines.
Califf, a prominent cardiologist and researcher from Duke
University, joined the FDA as a deputy commissioner in January.
If confirmed, he would succeed Dr. Stephen Ostroff, who has
served as acting commissioner since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped
down earlier this year.
Industry observers had not expected Califf to face
significant opposition when he was nominated for the post in
September, given his experience and credentials, and many
praised the choice at the time.
In the press release, Sanders cited reports that Califf's
clinical research center received the majority of its funding
from the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, and that he
received consulting fees from drugmakers.
The FDA did not immediately respond to emails and calls
seeking comment.
While several medical organizations praised Califf's
nomination, Sanders is not the first to voice opposition.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, earlier this month,
expressed reservations about Califf as FDA commissioner saying,
"his cozy relationship with the pharmaceutical industry is
simply too close for comfort."
