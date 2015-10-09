(Adds comment by Department of Health and Human Services
spokesman)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 9 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who is
seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said on Friday
he will vote against Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner
of the Food and Drug Administration, citing the nominee's close
ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
"Instead of listening to the demands of the pharmaceutical
industry and their 1,400 lobbyists, it is about time that the
FDA and Congress started listening to the overwhelming majority
of the American people, who believe that medicine is too
expensive," Sanders said in a news release announcing his
intention to vote against Califf.
President Barack Obama nominated Califf, a prominent
cardiologist and researcher at Duke University who joined the
FDA in January as a deputy commissioner, on Sept. 15.
Opposition by the Vermont senator, at a time when soaring
U.S. prices for prescription medicines have come under fire by
politicians, payers and patient advocacy groups, could signal a
rockier-than-expected road for Califf at upcoming Senate
confirmation hearings. Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton
has also made reining in healthcare costs a centerpiece of her
campaign.
"It is time for the United States to join the rest of the
industrialized world by implementing prescription drug policies
that work for everybody, not just the CEOs of the pharmaceutical
industry," Sanders said.
Under current U.S. laws, decisions by the FDA are not
allowed to take cost or pricing into account. Agency critics
have accused it of being too easy on the drug industry on
approvals and oversight of new medicines.
If confirmed, Califf would succeed Dr. Stephen Ostroff, the
acting commissioner since Dr. Margaret Hamburg stepped down
earlier this year.
Industry observers had not expected Califf to face
significant opposition when he was nominated for the post, given
his experience and credentials, and many medical organizations
praised the choice.
Sanders cited reports that Califf's clinical research center
received the majority of its funding from the pharmaceutical and
medical device industry, and that he received consulting fees
from drugmakers.
Kevin Griffis, spokesman for the Department of Health and
Human Services, said Califf donated the consulting fees to
not-for-profit organizations.
"Dr. Robert Califf's professional career has been dedicated
to advancing biomedical research, including the rigorous
evaluation of the safety, efficacy and appropriate use of both
new medical products and those already on the market."
Sanders is not the first to oppose Califf. The AIDS
Healthcare Foundation said "his cozy relationship with the
pharmaceutical industry is simply too close for comfort."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)