By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, March 27 In her final speech after
six years as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, Dr. Margaret Hamburg defended the agency's drug
approval standards against critics seeking weaker regulatory
standards.
"The great leaps forward in evidence-based medicine of the
last 50 years have come in large part as a result of the high
standards for product approval that Congress put in place after
a series of disasters involving unsafe and ineffective medical
products," said Hamburg, 59, said on Friday at a National Press
Club lunch in Washington, D.C.
Her comments come amid a push by some lawmakers for faster
approvals of experimental drugs. A provision in a draft House of
Representatives bill known as 21st Century Cures, for example,
would allow the FDA to approve drugs designated as "breakthrough
therapies" based on preliminary clinical data.
Only after the products were on the market would companies
be required to conduct the type of longer-term safety and
efficacy studies typically required for a drug's approval.
"Breakthrough therapy" designation is currently given when
early data shows a product may confer substantial improvement
over an existing therapy. The products are reviewed particularly
quickly and companies receive more intensive FDA drug
development guidance.
But they are not approved based on the preliminary data
alone. Under the proposed bill they could be. Last year the FDA
received 96 breakthrough therapy requests and granted 31.
Hamburg noted that the FDA typically approves new drugs
faster than any other developed nation. Last year it approved
the most new drugs in 20 years.
She said she disagrees with critics who argue that FDA
regulation is the principal hurdle to the development of
innovative new treatments.
"In the race for the newest treatment we must remember the
point that innovation doesn't matter if the product doesn't
work," she said.
Under pressure, the FDA has proposed allowing pharmaceutical
companies to distribute medical literature showing that a drug
may work for a condition for which it has not been approved. It
also has proposed allowing companies to distribute literature
showing the risks may be lower than shown on a drug's label.
Hamburg said that while the FDA supports "responsible"
communication of scientific information it does not support an
approach that undercuts the incentive for studies to be done.
"History has shown that patients have been harmed by
physician reliance on preliminary or incomplete information
regarding unproven uses," she said.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)