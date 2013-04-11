By Toni Clarke
| April 11
April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is stepping up pressure on firms that make drugs for specific
individuals, known as compounding pharmacies, as it seeks
greater regulatory authority following a deadly meningitis
outbreak traced to one such pharmacy.
On Thursday, the agency posted reports on its web site for
28 of 31 compounding pharmacies it inspected between February
and April listing a raft of violations ranging from
inappropriate clothing for sterile drug processing to
insufficient testing for contaminants.
In two cases the FDA said its inspections were delayed
because investigators were forced to obtain search warrants.
Several other pharmacies attempted to block access to records.
The agency said it is reviewing the information obtained during
the inspections and will take enforcement action "as
appropriate."
But the agency reiterated its position that it does not have
enough authority to always take enforcement action following
inspections unless specific violations have taken place, such as
the distribution of a contaminated drug -- a claim some
Republican lawmakers question.
Compounding pharmacies are supposed to provide individually
mixed drugs for specific patients who might not be able to get a
product elsewhere or in the right format. Over the past decade
some of these firms have burst out of that limited role and now
ship large volumes of product to hospitals and doctors across
the country, taking on, in the process, some of the
characteristics of a traditional, regulated pharmaceutical
company.
The release of the inspection reports comes five days before
a congressional hearing into the meningitis outbreak traced to
the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England Compounding
Center (NECC) that killed more than 50 people and sickened
hundreds. The hearing, by the House Committee on Energy and
Commerce, will be the second held on the matter.
In November, the FDA's commissioner, Dr. Margaret Hamburg,
testified before the same committee that ambiguities in the law
had inhibited its ability to take aggressive enforcement action
against compounding pharmacies, which are mostly regulated by
the states. Republican lawmakers argued that the agency has
plenty of authority but failed to use it in a way that could
have prevented the meningitis outbreak.
The FDA issued a warning letter to NECC in 2006 following an
inspection four years earlier that had revealed problems. Yet it
failed to follow up on the warning. Hamburg told the committee
in November that NECC repeatedly challenged the agency's
authority.
On Thursday a group of Democratic lawmakers urged the
Committee in a letter to invite the head of the International
Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP), an industry
association, to testify at Tuesday's hearing.
"The hearing will focus on why FDA has not acted more
forcefully to protect the public from the risks of improperly
compounded drugs," the letter said. "Internal IACP documents
provided to the Committee reveal that for almost two decades,
the organization lobbied aggressively and successfully to
restrict FDA authority over compounding pharmacies, even when
top IACP leaders were aware of significant public health risks
from compounding."
Last month the IACP wrote to members of the Senate Committee
on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in a bid to head off
any attempt to allow the FDA to determine whether a firm should
be classed as a compounding pharmacy and which pharmaceuticals
company. That authority, the letter said, "should and must
remain exclusively" with the states.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Andrew Hay)