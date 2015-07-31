July 31 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it is investigating the latest outbreak of cyclosporiasis
in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has
been notified of about 358 confirmed cases of the infection
until Thursday, the FDA said in a statement on its website.
The agency said it has not identified a "conclusive vehicle"
for the latest outbreak, but preliminary investigations found
that cilantro from the state of Puebla, Mexico was supplied to
restaurants at which some of those who have become ill ate.
Fresh cilantro from Puebla has been linked by health
officials to the 2013 and 2014 annual cyclosporiasis outbreaks
as well.
U.S. officials earlier this week implemented a partial ban
on imports of the herb from the area, after human feces and
toilet paper were found in growing fields and around facilities.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co are pulling
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co are pulling
some cilantro from stores, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The 2015 outbreak has been confirmed in 26 states, with
clusters of illness identified in Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia,
the agency said.
The parasite, cyclospora cayetanensis, infects the small
intestine, typically causing watery diarrhea, and frequent,
sometimes explosive, bowel movements. It is spread by ingesting
something - such as food or water - contaminated with feces.
If untreated, those infected could experience no symptoms at
all, or have them come and go, or have them last from a few days
to a month or longer.
