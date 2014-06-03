June 2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday launched openFDA, a project that will make it easier for
researchers, mobile application creators, web developers and the
general public to access public health data collected by the
regulator.
OpenFDA will make the agency's publicly available data
accessible in a structured computer-readable format, in line
with the recent presidential executive order on open data, the
FDA said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/jas79v)
The data was earlier available only through difficult-to-use
reports or requests under Freedom of Information Act.
OpenFDA uses a search-based Application Program Interface
(API) to collect large amounts of existing publicly available
data, offering developers the ability to search through text
within that data, ranking results much like a search engine
would do.
The FDA said the adverse events data made available under
the openFDA project does not contain any data that could
potentially be used to identify individuals or other private
information.
The dataset covers nearly 4 million records from 2004 to
2013, according to the openFDA website.
The regulator also plans to expand the pilot to include its
database on product recalls and product labeling.
(Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)