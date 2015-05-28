May 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
asked manufacturers of dermal fillers to update their labeling
to reflect the possible risk of serious injuries caused by
unintentional injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in
the face.
The agency said on Thursday it had reviewed information
suggesting that the fillers could block blood vessels and
restrict blood supply to tissues, potentially leading to vision
impairment, blindness, stroke and damage and/or death of the
skin and underlying facial structures.(1.usa.gov/1J5fzyX)
While current labeling includes some information about this
risk, the FDA said it believed that additional information could
be included to better inform health care providers and patients.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)