* FDA plan would change the way it deals with innovation
* Kidney device makers get more interaction with FDA
* Medicare spent $29 billion on kidney disease in 2009
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 9 Three experimental kidney
devices may reach patients sooner under a plan from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration that would change the way the
agency deals with medical innovation.
The three devices are all novel technologies that treat
end-stage renal disease, or progressive kidney failure, and are
developed by start-up companies or academic institutions.
The move comes as device makers push the FDA to promote
innovation and speed up the review of devices, while advocacy
groups contend the agency is doing too little to protect
consumers.
End-stage renal disease affects more than half a million
Americans, but existing treatments such as dialysis, which
removes waste from the body, may be costly or time-consuming,
the FDA said.
Medicare, the federal health insurance program for the
elderly and disabled, covers 75 percent of U.S. costs for the
kidney disease and spent $29 billion on it in 2009.
The FDA chose the three kidney technologies on Monday from
32 applicants as part of a pilot program that will later expand
to other device companies and medical conditions.
The three technologies all replicate the function of the
kidneys, which filter and remove waste from the body and produce
necessary hormones that help with absorbing calcium and
producing red blood cells.
One of the three technologies, from the University of
California, San Francisco, combines a dialysis device that is
implanted in the gut with live kidney cells. A second device,
From Beverly Hills, California-based Blood Purification
Technologies Inc, is a wearable artificial kidney. The third, a
Hemoaccess Valve System made by Greenville, South Carolina-based
CreatiVasc Medical, modulates blood flow between dialysis and
regular kidney functions.
Under the program, companies with innovative technologies
get more opportunities to meet regulators and scientific experts
to explain what their devices do and prove they are safe and
ef f ective before they even begin testing on patients.
The FDA said this would speed up approval, but also help
regulators better understand new technologies they may not be
familiar with.
Venture-capital investors and device makers such as
Medtronic Inc and Covidien Plc have criticized
the FDA for slow reviews and regulatory hurdles they say will
force innovation overseas.
"This program represents a new way of doing business (at the
FDA)," said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, head of the FDA's devices
center, on a call with reporters.
Jack Lasersohn, from venture capital firm The Vertical
Group, who consulted with the FDA on the program, said it would
help speed up approval of the kind of revolutionary technologies
that venture capitalists like to invest in.
"The problem is that very often there are no precedents," he
said on the FDA's call with reporters. "When you go to the FDA
with a new type of technology, you're raising regulatory and
fundamental scientific questions that the FDA has never seen
before."
Through the program, called "Innovation Pathway," senior FDA
reviewers would weigh in on device development, which could
shorten the time it takes to develop a clinical trial program by
six months to a year, Lasersohn said.
He said it typically takes four to seven years to bring new
technologies to patients from the time they are designed.
On the other hand, consumer groups contend the FDA should
take a more rigorous approach to testing devices to avoid safety
failures, such as the recent issues with metal-on-metal hip
implants and surgical mesh.
Shuren said safety and innovation can go together, and the
new process would still ensure patients are protected.
"(Safety and innovation) don't have to exist on opposite
ends of the swinging pendulum," he said.
The FDA decided to expand the pilot program after testing it
in early 2011 with a prosthetic arm developed by the U.S.
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), part of the
Department of Defense. DARPA is now testing the arm in clinical
trials.