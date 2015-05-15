May 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday warned that a widely used newer class of type 2 diabetes
drug sold by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and
Eli Lilly in partnership with Boehringer Ingleheim may a
cause dangerously high levels of blood acids that could require
hospitalization.
The drugs belong to a class known as SGLT2 inhibitors that
work by causing blood sugar to be secreted in the urine. They
include AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin), J&J's Invokana
(canagliflozin) and Jardiance (embagliflozin) from Lilly and
Boehringer.
The FDA in a warning on its website said the medicines may
lead to ketoacidosis, a serious condition where the body
produces high levels of blood acids called ketones.
