NEW YORK May 22 A U.S. Senate committee on
Wednesday unanimously approved legislation that would increase
federal oversight for companies that compound and sell sterile
drugs across state lines.
The proposed legislation was introduced in response to a
meningitis outbreak last fall that killed more than 50 people
and sickened more than 700. The outbreak was traced to
contamination found in steroid injections made by the New
England Compounding Center.
The bill was passed unanimously on a voice vote by the
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee.
"Congress must take action to improve the safety of
compounded drugs and prevent the next public health crisis, and
this is exactly what our legislation would do," Senator Tom
Harkin, a Democrat from Iowa, said in a statement.
Compounding is a process in which a pharmacist combines or
alters medicines to change the dosing or form to address
specific patient needs - for instance, removing a dye or
preservative, or changing a pill into a liquid. The practice has
typically been regulated by states, as opposed to traditional
drug manufacturing, which is regulated by the FDA.
The proposed legislation would distinguish traditional
compounding pharmacies, which make drugs for individual patients
based on specific prescriptions, and compounding manufacturers
that, like the NECC, would make products without, or in advance
of, prescriptions for national use.
Under the proposal, the compounding manufacturers would be
regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However,
they would not be subject to the same regulations as traditional
drug manufacturers, although they would be required to register
with the FDA and report the products they sell, report and
investigate any adverse events and pay a fee to offset the cost
of inspections, under the proposal.
The FDA said it is working with the Senate committee to
address some of its concerns about the clarity of its authority.
The FDA has been criticized for not taking greater steps to
oversee companies like NECC in the wake of the meningitis
outbreak. But the agency has argued that its legal authority
over those companies and products has been plagued by gaps and
ambiguities.
