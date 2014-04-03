By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration is "pushing very hard" to release a proposed rule
that would establish its authority over e-cigarettes, the head
of the agency said on Thursday amid concerns the products pose a
risk to children.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg told senators at a
Congressional budget hearing that it has taken too long to move
the rule forward and that she expects the proposal to be ready
for release "very soon."
The FDA's proposal is currently being examined by the White
House's Office of Management and Budget, which reviews potential
regulations to assess their economic impact. OMB, which has been
reviewing the proposal for roughly five months, has not said
when it will be finished with its assessment.
A growing chorus of public health advocates and lawmakers
are pressing for prompt release of the proposal, arguing that
the delay presents risks to children who may be attracted to the
sweet flavors often contained in e-cigarettes.
Senator Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, told Hamburg that
the agency's delays were "disgraceful" since makers of products
such as tutti-frutti flavored e-cigarettes and
strawberry-flavored cigars have "an insidious strategy to addict
our children to nicotine."
"Four years and four months to get the first draft over to
OMB is unacceptable," he said. For OMB to sit on it for months,
he added, "is unacceptable."
Hamburg said the criticisms were fair.
"I do believe that very soon I will be able to call you, and
say the deeming rule is out," she said.
A law passed in 2009 gave the FDA the authority to regulate
cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco. It also
gave the agency the power to "deem" other tobacco products to be
within its jurisdiction but it must first issue a rule to that
effect.
E-cigarette companies believe they should be exempt from the
full spectrum of regulations, saying they would stifle
innovation, damage small business and hurt consumers trying to
quit smoking.
Hamburg also responded to concerns about an apparent rise in
the number of poisoning cases from liquid nicotine, the
substance contained in e-cigarettes that, when heated, forms an
inhalable vapor.
On Thursday a report from the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention showed that the number of calls to poison centers
involving e-cigarette liquids containing nicotine rose from one
per month in September 2010 to 215 per month in February 2014.
The number of calls per month involving conventional cigarettes
did not show a similar increase, the report said.
"We do feel that this in an area that requires greater
attention, action and concern," Hamburg said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; editing by Andrew Hay)