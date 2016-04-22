BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed a ban on electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) that are used to curb individuals from engaging in self-injurious or aggressive behavior, saying they pose an "unreasonable and substantial" risk to public health.
ESDs administer electrical shocks through electrodes attached to the skin of individuals to attempt to condition them to stop them from harming themselves or being aggressive. (1.usa.gov/1VGHKus)
Evidence indicates a number of significant psychological and physical risks are associated with the use of these devices, including depression, anxiety, pain, burns, tissue damage and errant shocks from a device malfunction, the regulator noted.
"As these risks cannot be eliminated through new or updated labeling, banning the product is necessary to protect public health," the agency said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.