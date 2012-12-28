Dec 28 U.S. health regulators approved clot prevention drug Eliquis, developed by Bristol Myers-Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc, for treatment in patients with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats, not caused by a heart valve problem.

The drug, also known as apixaban, was approved by European health regulators last month.

It should not be taken by patients with prosthetic heart valves or those with atrial fibrillation caused by a heart valve problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. []