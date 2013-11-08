Nov 8 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved
a new drug made by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based unit
of Japanese drugmaker Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, as
an add-on medicine to reduce seizures associated with epilepsy.
The drug, to be sold under the brand name Aptiom and known
chemically as eslicarbazepine, significantly reduced the
frequency of epileptic seizures compared with a placebo in
clinical trials.
"Some patients with epilepsy do not achieve satisfactory
seizure control from existing treatments," Eric Bastings,
acting director of the FDA's Division of Neurology Products,
said in a statement. "It is important we continue to make new
treatment options available to patients.
Like other antiepileptic drugs, Aptiom may cause suicidal
thoughts or actions in a very small number of people, the Food
and Drug Administration cautioned in its approval announcement.