Jan 31 Food transportation companies will be
required to adhere to certain sanitation standards to prevent
food from becoming contaminated during transit under a new rule
proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The rule would require shippers and carriers to properly
refrigerate food, clean vehicles between loads and protect food
during transportation.
The rule is the seventh and final plank of the 2011 Food
Safety Modernization Act, a sweeping initiative designed to
reduce food-borne illnesses by giving the FDA greater powers to
intervene before an outbreak occurs.
It would establish standards for vehicles and transportation
equipment, transportation operations, information exchange,
training and records.
"This proposed rule will help reduce the likelihood of
conditions during transportation that can lead to human or
animal illness or injury," said Michael Taylor, the FDA's deputy
commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine.
Excluded from coverage will be shippers, receivers or
carriers whose operations generate less than $500,000 in annual
sales. The rule also excludes food that is fully packaged and
stable, and live food animals and raw agricultural commodities
transported by farms.
The FDA proposes staggering the implementation of the rule
based on the size of a business, ranging from one to two years
after publication of the final rule. The proposed rule is open
for public comment through May 31.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Stephen
Powell)