Sept 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
finalized rules requiring human and animal food companies to
identify possible food safety problems and outline steps to
prevent or minimize them.
The rules are part of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act,
aimed at implementing modern food manufacturing processes to
prevent food hazards. (1.usa.gov/1VPTxnb)
One in six Americans gets sick every year from food-borne
diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Over the past few years, high-profile outbreaks related to
various foods from spinach to peanut products have driven the
regulator to seek improvements in food safety.
Kansas health officials said in April that three people died
in the year to January after being sickened by Listeriosis at a
hospital where products from Blue Bell Icecreams were served.
They were in the hospital for other reasons.
Sales of U.S. food majors McDonald's Corp and Yum
Brands Inc's KFC were hurt for several quarters in China
after a media report showed last year that a supplier was using
expired meat and doctoring production dates.
