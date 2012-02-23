* US FDA panel says drug helped patients breathe
* Panelists call for post-approval safety studies
* Forest shares up 1.2 pct
* FDA to make final decision by April 23
By Anna Yukhananov
SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb 23 An experimental
inhaled lung treatment from Forest Laboratories Inc and
Almirall SA won the support of a U.S. advisory panel on
Thursday, a boost toward eventually gaining approval for the
drug to treat smoker's cough.
A panel of outside expert advisers to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 12-2 to recommend approval of the
twice-daily drug, known generically as aclidinium bromide.
The drug treats chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD), commonly called smoker's cough as it is often caused by
cigarette smoking. It is the fourth-leading killer of Americans
from disease.
Panelists said the lung helped patients breathe, but called
for the company to do post-approval studies to test safety
because some patients died from heart problems during clinical
trials.
"I think the efficacy is modest, but with COPD treatments,
the efficacy tends to be modest," said panel member Dr. William
Calhoun, professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
"It seems to me that the critical question here is the
safety issue."
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and a final decision is expected by April
23.
Shares of Forest, which has a licensing agreement with
Almirall to market the drug in the United States, closed up 1.2
percent at $32.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Forest is counting on new treatments such as aclidinium to
help prop up profits after its blockbuster antidepressant
Lexapro is expected to lose U.S. patent protection this year.
Up to 24 million people in the United States, and more than
100 million worldwide, suffer from COPD, which gets worse with
age and can persist even if patients stop smoking.
Wall Street expects global sales of COPD treatments to
exceed $5 billion in 2014.
COMPETING FOR SMOKERS
FDA staff reviewers earlier this week raised concerns about
potential heart problems linked to drugs in the same
class.
In the clinical trials for Forest and Almirall's lung drug,
four patients taking the drug died from cardiac arrest and one
from heart failure, out of a total of about 1,500 people who
took the 400 microgram dose of the inhaled powder.
FDA staff said clinical trials may not have been big enough
to show whether the problems came from the drug, or because
patients with the disease may also have heart problems.
If approved, Forest's drug, which the company plans to sell
under the name Tudorza Pressair, would compete with Boehringer
Ingelheim and Pfizer Inc's Spiriva, which is also an
inhaled drug that opens airways.
Other treatments for chronic lung disease are inhaled
steroids such as AstraZeneca Plc's Symbicor and
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Advair.
Forest gained U.S. approval last year for Daliresp, a tablet
that treats exacerbations caused by chronic lung disease.
"Today shows our commitment to the COPD community with a
second product to treat a very common disease," said Dr. Marco
Taglietti, senior vice president for research and development at
Forest Laboratories.
"Certainly we're very pleased the committee has agreed the
product is effective and has adequate safety to be approved."