WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. officials on Wednesday
confiscated ultrasound gel in New Jersey that health regulators
believe infected 16 surgical patients with a potentially deadly
bacteria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the gel posed
"serious health risks" after finding samples of the product were
contaminated with two different strains of bacteria.
The gel, called Other-Sonic Generic Ultrasound Transmission
Gel, is made by privately held Pharmaceutical Innovations Inc in
Newark, New Jersey. It helps improve the transmission of
ultrasound waves, high-frequency sound waves that produce images
of structures within the body.
The company had no comment.
The FDA said it received a report that 16 people were
infected with a type of bacteria called pseudomonas aeruginosa
after using the gel for ultrasound during heart valve
replacement. This type of bacteria can be fatal if it infects
internal organs.
The seized lots of the gel were made between June and
December 2011, the FDA said.
The FDA also issued the company a warning letter in July
2011 about manufacturing problems at its facility in Newark,
which included not properly documenting that products were
sterilized.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)