Dec 18 U.S. and European drug regulators will
work together on joint inspections around the world to try to
make sure consumers are buying generic medications that are both
safe and effective, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Wednesday.
The European Medicines Agency and France, Germany, Italy,
the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are taking part in the
initiative, which will focus on the testing stage that precedes
generic drug applications.
They will cooperate on inspecting facilities used in
clinical trials and assess the acceptability or reliability of
data obtained in the trials. A pilot phase of the program will
begin on Jan. 2.
The agencies already cooperate in assessing whether studies
adhere to "Good Clinical Practices" regulations. For a generic
drug to be deemed equivalent to a branded medicine, so-called
bioequivalence tests are done to make sure they work the same
way in the body, and it is those tests that are the focus of the
new initiative.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries of Israel and
Pennsylvania-based Mylan Inc are two of the world's
largest producers of generic drugs.