By Reuters Staff
U.S. and European drug regulators will work together on joint
inspections around the world to try to make sure consumers are
buying generic medications that are both safe and effective, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.
The European Medicines Agency and France, Germany, Italy,
the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are taking part in the
initiative, which will focus on the testing stage that precedes
generic drug applications.
They will cooperate on inspecting facilities used in
clinical trials and assess the acceptability or reliability of
data obtained in the trials. A pilot phase of the program will
begin on Jan. 2.
The FDA last year settled an ongoing legal battle over
questionable manufacturing practices and other issues at several
manufacturing facilities operated by Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
, a global producer of generic drugs and India's
largest pharmaceutical company.
The agency has also warned consumers not to buy prescription
medications over the Internet because the drugs may not contain
the correct ingredients and could even be toxic.
U.S. and European agencies already cooperate in assessing
whether studies adhere to "Good Clinical Practices" regulations.
For a generic drug to be deemed equivalent to a branded
medicine, bioequivalence tests are done to make sure they work
the same way in the body, and it is those tests that are the
focus of the new initiative.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries of Israel and
Pennsylvania-based Mylan Inc are another two of the
world's largest producers of generic drugs.