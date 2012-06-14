WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline PLC that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal in children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine, Menhibrix, is meant for children aged from 6 weeks to 18 months and targets two types of bacteria that can cause meningitis: meningococcal disease and Hib disease.