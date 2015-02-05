(Adds comments from Hamburg, White House, Public Citizen)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Dr. Margaret Hamburg, who as
commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
almost six years has overseen public health initiatives ranging
from tobacco control and food safety to personalized medicine
and drug approvals, is stepping down, the agency said on
Thursday.
Hamburg, one of the longest-serving FDA commissioners in the
modern era, told Reuters in an interview that her decision was
prompted by the heavy demands of the job and the sheer length of
time she has held the position.
"This is a very challenging job full of opportunities to
make a huge and enduring difference," she said, "but it is 24/7
and there are really really difficult decisions to make."
The 59-year-old, nominated by President Barack Obama and
confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2009, was last year named
the world's 51st most powerful woman by Forbes magazine.
Hamburg's resignation comes at a crucial time for the FDA as
Congress pushes initiatives to speed new drug development, and
food safety advocates, backed by Obama, back the creation of a
separate agency combining the food safety functions of the FDA
and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Under Hamburg, the agency introduced multiple measures to
speed new products to the market. In 2014, the FDA approved 51
new therapies, the most in almost 20 years. In a blog post on
Wednesday, Hamburg called the achievement "a testament ... to
FDA's innovative approaches to help expedite development and
review of medical products that target unmet medical needs."
A spokesman for the White House, Josh Earnest, told
reporters at a briefing that Obama's nomination to replace
Hamburg would have impeccable scientific credentials and merit
bipartisan support. The nominee must be confirmed by the
Republican-controlled Senate.
Late last month, the agency named Dr. Robert Califf, a
prominent cardiologist and researcher from Duke University, to
oversee its drug, medical device and tobacco policy. Califf is
viewed by many as a potential successor to Hamburg, whose
resignation takes effect in March.
Dr. Stephen Ostroff, the FDA's chief scientist, will fill
Hamburg's position until a new commissioner is named.
CAREER IN PUBLIC HEALTH
A long-time public health official with extensive experience
fighting AIDS and tuberculosis, Hamburg, who graduated from
Harvard Medical School, previously served at the National
Institutes of Health before becoming New York City's health
commissioner. That public health focus endeared her to patient
advocates.
"Commissioner Hamburg, from day one, has been committed to
being a champion for patients," said Ellen Sigal, founder and
chair of Friends of Cancer Research. "She has fostered the
growth of science and innovation across the agency and really
changed how FDA and industry collaborate."
Under Hamburg, the FDA, which oversees products representing
more than 20 cents of every dollar spent by U.S. consumers, has
proposed measures to improve nutrition by limiting dangerous
trans-fats in food and requiring restaurants to post calorie
counts on menus. It also has beefed up inspections of food and
drugs from overseas.
"She really had an active and visible role on the global
stage not only from a medical products perspective but from a
food safety perspective," said Erica Jefferson, former acting
assistant commissioner for media affairs.
During her tenure the FDA has confronted major public health
issues, including the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the
abuse of opioid painkillers, the emergence of electronic
cigarettes and the outbreak of Ebola and other infectious
diseases.
Her ride has not always been smooth. She faced hostile
questioning by Republicans in Congress following a fungal
meningitis outbreak in 2012 that killed dozens of people and
sickened hundreds more.
In 2011, then Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius overruled the FDA's decision to allow an emergency
contraceptive known as Plan B to be sold over the counter to
young teenagers. Hamburg insisted Plan B was safe for use and it
was approved two years later.
Hamburg, whose mother was the first African-American woman
to earn a degree from Yale University School of Medicine, was
never a crusading commissioner in the way of one of her
predecessors, Dr. David Kessler, who fought to bring tobacco
under FDA regulation. The FDA eventually gained authority over
tobacco in 2009.
Hamburg's tenure has disappointed some drug watchdogs, who
say the FDA has too often succumbed to industry pressure.
"Throughout Hamburg's tenure, the FDA has grown even more
cozy with the industries that it regulates," Public Citizen said
in a statement.
Yet it was Hamburg who, in 2011, revoked approval for Roche
Holding AG's drug Avastin as a treatment for metastatic
breast cancer after the company failed to prove that the
benefits outweighed the risks. The drug remains on the market
for certain types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer.
And she began a crackdown on poor-quality generic drugs and
drug ingredients from India, China and elsewhere.
