WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. medical device
reviewers said HeartWare International Inc's blood pump
seemed to help people with severe heart failure but raised
concerns about device-associated clotting rates and stroke.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff also said clinical
trials for the mechanical heart-assist device, or the HeartWare
ventricular assist device (HVAD), may have missing data and are
difficult to compare with a registry of patients.
The FDA staff review, which was posted online on Monday,
comes ahead of a meeting of outside experts who are due to vote
on the device on Wednesday. The FDA will make a final decision
later.