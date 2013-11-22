Nov 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration: * U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved Olysio (simeprevir), a new

therapy to treat chronic Hepatitis C virus infection * U.S. Food and Drug Administration says J&J's olysio is a protease inhibitor

and is to be used as component of a combination treatment regimen * FDA-Olysio approved for adults with compensated liver disease including

cirrhosis who are treatment naïve or for whom prior treatment wasn't

effective * FDA says olysio's drug label includes recommendation to screen for presence

of Hep C strain prior to beginning therapy