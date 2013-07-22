(Updates with treatment, background; adds dateline)
WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Monday it is investigating a multi-state
outbreak of an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis, whose
cause has not yet been determined.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as
well as state and local officials, are also scrutinizing the
outbreak.
"As of July 18, 2013, CDC has been notified of more than 200
cases of cyclospora infection in residents of multiple states,
including Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, and Wisconsin," the FDA said in
a statement.
The agency said it is unclear whether all the cases are part
of the same outbreak.
Cyclosporiasis is caused by ingesting food or water
containing a one-celled parasite that is too small to be
detected without a microscope. Symptoms include watery diarrhea,
vomiting and body ache.
Untreated, the illness can last from a few days to a month
or more. Other symptoms may include headache, fever, weight loss
and fatigue.
Most people with healthy immune systems recover from the
infection without treatment. Older people and those with
weakened immune systems might be at higher risk for prolonged
illness. The condition is typically treated with the antibiotics
Bactrim, Septra and Cotrim, according to the CDC.
Cyclosporiasis is most common in tropical and subtropical
regions of the world. Outbreaks in the United States and Canada
have been linked to imported fresh produce.
