* IOM says risks of certain drugs become apparent over years
* Says FDA should monitor safety through drug 'lifecycle'
* Says FDA should create public document for drug risks
* FDA says supports transparency, concerned about costs
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration should review drugs on a regular basis for as
long as they are on the market in order to catch any new safety
issues, according to a report from an independent research body.
The Institute of Medicine, which often advises the
government on scientific matters, said the FDA should then
create a comprehensive, publicly available document that
reflects risks that crop up throughout the "lifecycle" of the
drug.
The FDA has been criticized for not quickly responding to
dangerous side effects that become more evident after a product
is brought to market, such as with Vioxx, a painkiller that
Merck & Co In pulled five years after approval because
of a link to heart attacks and strokes.
"It's impossible to know all the risks and benefits of a
drug before approval," said Dr. Ruth Faden, co-chair of the IOM
committee. The IOM called on the FDA to monitor drug safety at
regular intervals over time.
The IOM's recommendations are not binding, and the FDA
expressed some reservations about costs.
"We support the general concept of enabling the public to be
able to clearly monitor relevant safety issues for all drugs,"
said FDA spokeswoman Sandy Walsh.
"However, we feel it would be very challenging to implement
this recommendation within our current resources without
seriously compromising other critical regulatory activities."
Currently, the FDA must only check for new safety issues
after the drug has been sold for 18 months, or after it has been
used by 10,000 patients, whichever is later. It relies upon
reports of side effects submitted by the drugmaker, doctors or
patients.
The FDA did get greater power under a 2007 law to compel
drugmakers to do additional post-approval safety trials or
change their labels in response to new information, rather than
relying on voluntary action from the companies.
In a report last month, the FDA said it now spends as much
effort and resources on tracking a drug after it is approved as
it does in the pre-approval process.
It said it has required companies to do 385 post-market
studies since 2008, and to change the label based on new safety
information 65 times.
Dr. Faden, who is also director of the Johns Hopkins Berman
Institute of Bioethics, said extensive post-approval monitoring
is critical because safety concerns with a drug may only become
apparent once it has been used for many years, and by thousands
of patients.
"We'd like to think that when a drug is approved, the
evidence is like you need to convict someone at a murder trial:
rock solid and without a shadow of a doubt," said Dr. Faden.
"But that's not a criterion the FDA could ever use and get
drugs out to people in a reasonable amount of time. ... Exactly
how that drug will fare once it's released is an open question."