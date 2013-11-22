Nov 22 U.S. regulators on Friday approved the
use of Johnson & Johnson's Olysio, also known as
simeprevir, as a treatment for chronic infection with the
liver-destroying hepatitis C virus.
Olysio, a protease inhibitor that blocks a specific protein
needed by the virus to replicate, is to be used in combination
with interferon, given by injection, and ribavirin, another
pill.
Hepatitis C affects about 3.2 million Americans, killing
more than 15,000 each year, mostly from illnesses such as
cirrhosis and liver cancer.
The often-undiagnosed virus is transmitted through
contaminated blood. Infection rates have dropped since the early
1990s, due in part to the introduction of blood and organ
screening. Still, many older adults remain at risk, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called
for baby boomers to be routinely tested for the virus.
Olysio is a member of the same class of drugs as Merck &
Co's Victrelis and Vertex Pharmaceuticals'
Incivek. The FDA approved both those drugs in 2011.
Olysio was shown in clinical trials to cure patients with a
shorter duration of treatment.
Drugmakers have been racing to develop more effective,
easier-to-tolerate antivirals to treat hepatitis C. Wall Street
analysts have forecast annual sales of billions of dollars for
new drugs that would allow doctors to skip use of interferon,
which can cause severe flu-like side effects.
The FDA is slated to decide by Dec. 8 on Gilead Sciences'
application for sofosbuvir, a member of a different
class known as nucleotide analogue inhibitors, or "nukes,"
designed to block a different enzyme the virus needs to copy
itself.
European regulators on Friday recommended approval of the
Gilead drug, under the brand name Sovaldi.
Other companies working to develop new hepatitis C drugs
include AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb.