March 14 Drug regulators gave the nod on
Wednesday to Teva Pharmaceuticals to sell a
cheaper copycat version of Lexapro antidepressant tablets in the
United States.
The medicine, known generically as escitalopram, was
originally made by Forest Laboratories Inc. It treats
depression and general anxiety disorder in adults.
Symptoms of depression, such as loss of interest in usual
activities or insomnia, can interfere with people's ability to
work, sleep and go about their daily lives, the Food and Drug
Administration said. Episodes often occur throughout a lifetime.
"This medication is widely used by people who must manage
their condition over time, so it is important to have affordable
treatment options," Janet Woodcock, the head of the FDA's drugs
center, said in a statement.
Lexapro was Forest Labs' biggest seller last year,
generating U.S. sales of $2.9 billion, according to IMS Health.
Analysts expect the company to lose about a quarter of its
revenue now that generic versions of the drug are available.
Teva now has 180 days of market exclusivity for Lexapro,
which means FDA cannot approve another version of the drug
during this period.
Mylan Inc announced in February that it reached an
agreement with Forest to sell an "authorized generic" version of
Lexapro in the United States.