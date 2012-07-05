* Focus on cheaper versions of preterm birth drug Makena
* K-V says FDA favored cost over science, safety
* Says will go bankrupt in 3-6 months without FDA action
* FDA has said compounded versions pose no risk
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 5 K-V Pharmaceutical Co
is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for not cracking
down on compounded versions of its premature birth drug Makena,
in a last-ditch fight for the company's survival.
Makena is an injectable hormonal medicine that reduces the
risk of pre-term birth in women who have already delivered early
in the past. K-V got approval to sell Makena last year, giving
it a new lease on life after it was barred from making and
marketing its own drugs due to repeated manufacturing problems.
But pharmacies had already been compounding a similar, and
far cheaper, drug for years for people who had a prescription
from a doctor. They use the active ingredient
hydroxyprogesterone that has been available on the market
without formal FDA clearance.
In its lawsuit, K-V said the FDA was addressing the
financial concerns of insurance companies that cover the cost of
medications instead of the needs of patients in declining to
stop pharmacies from making cheaper versions of the Makena drug.
By law, the FDA is only allowed to make decisions based on
science, not cost.
K-V said Makena's sales are not enough for the company to
satisfy its creditors, and it would go bankrupt within three to
six months if the FDA failed to act, according to the lawsuit
filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia.
FDA spokeswoman Sarah Clark-Lynn said the agency does not
comment on pending litigation.
Shares of K-V closed up 2.2 percent at 65 cents on the New
York Stock Exchange, above the 45 cents it hit last week, but
still a fraction of its value of over $3 a year ago.
FDA DILEMMA
The FDA normally issues warning letters to distributors of
unapproved drugs, or may seize their products.
The FDA recently launched a drive to remove all unapproved
drugs from the market due to safety issues, and encouraged
companies to apply for formal clearance, but has not taken a
hard line against the pre-term birth medications.
Patients and insurers preferred the pharmacy compounds,
which cost $10 to $20 per injection versus the $1,500 K-V
initially sought to charge for Makena after it was approved in
February 2011.
K-V reportedly tried to stop pharmacies from compounding the
drug by sending them letters saying they were violating the law
and threatening to sue them.
But the FDA said it would take no action against pharmacies
that offered the cheaper product, following complaints from U.S.
lawmakers and health insurers that K-V was price-gouging for a
drug already available on the market. K-V then slashed the price
of Makena by 55 percent to $690.
K-V still argued that the older pharmacy compounds were not
as safe or effective as Makena, as pharmacies don't need to meet
the same manufacturing, safety and efficacy guidelines.
The FDA agreed in November to look into the issue,
inspecting 16 samples of the compounded drug and of its active
ingredient. In an announcement last month, the health regulator
said these versions of Makena posed no major safety risks,
though they contained some impurities.
"Although the analysis of this limited sample ... did not
identify any major safety problems, approved drug products, such
as Makena, provide a greater assurance of safety and
effectiveness than do compounded products," it said at the time.
The agency also said it was applying its "normal enforcement
policies" in declining to stop the compounding pharmacies from
making Makena, as it focuses its actions on products that are
fraudulent or likely to cause harm.
The case is K-V Pharmaceutical Company v. FDA, U.S. District
Court, District of Columbia, No. 12-01105.