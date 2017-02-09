BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Marathon Pharmaceuticals' Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, Emflaza, to treat patients aged 5 years and above.
DMD is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle deterioration and weakness and had only one approved treatment in the United States before Emflaza's approval.
The FDA in September approved Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's DMD treatment even though an outside panel of experts and the agency's own reviewers questioned the drug's efficacy. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.