WASHINGTON Feb 10 Describing the latest measles
outbreak as "alarming," Dr. Margaret Hamburg, outgoing
commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said on
Tuesday that the measles vaccine "should be used by everyone who
has not been vaccinated."
Her comments, published in a blog post on the FDA's website,
come as the United States battles a resurgence of the disease,
driven by fears among some parents of an association between
vaccines and autism - fears that experts say have no basis in
science.
Hamburg said vaccination is the single best way to prevent
the spread of the disease.
"Simply put, these vaccines are safe and effective, and
serious side effects are rare," she said.
This year more than 120 people across 17 states have been
infected with measles, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention. Last year, 644 cases were reported, the
highest number since the disease was effectively eliminated from
the United States in 2000.
Before the measles vaccination program began in 1963, three
to four million people were infected with measles each year, of
whom 400 to 500 died, another 48,000 were hospitalized and
others developed pneumonia, brain damage or deafness.
"Let's not return to these grim statistics," Hamburg said.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard
Orr)