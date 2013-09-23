Sept 23 Companies that make fentanyl pain
patches are being required to change the writing on the products
so they can be seen more easily, after two more children who
were accidentally exposed to the patches died.
Fentanyl is a narcotic sold in a variety of formats
including a patch that is stuck to the skin. It is sold under
the brand Duragesic by Johnson & Johnson. Generic
versions are also available.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned last April that
fentanyl patches could cause life-threatening harm to children
who were accidentally exposed to patches that may have fallen to
the floor or been improperly discarded.
On Monday, the agency said it will require color changes to
the writing on fentanyl patches so they can be seen more easily.
Companies must print the name and strength of the drug on the
patch in long-lasting ink, in a color that is clearly visible to
patients and caregivers.
"The current ink color varies by strength and is not always
easy to see," the FDA said in a statement. "This change is
intended to enable patients and caregivers to more easily find
patches on patients' bodies and see patches that have fallen
off, which children or pets could accidentally touch or ingest."