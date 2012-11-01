(Corrects to show that betamethasone is an injected drug In
third paragraph)
* Bacteria found in lots of steroid, heart drug
* Tests for fungus still pending
* FDA says findings reinforce contamination concerns
Nov 1 U.S. health officials have found bacteria
in lots of a injected steroid and a heart drug made by New
England Compounding Center, the pharmacy responsible for
contaminated steroids that have claimed the lives of 29 people.
The Food and Drug Administration said it identified
different types of bacteria in three separate recalled batches
of NECC's preservative-free betamethasone and in a single batch
of NECC-supplied cardioplegia solution.
Betamethasone is an injectable steroid, while cardioplegia
is used during heart surgery.
The FDA had previously confirmed the presence of a deadly
fungus in two different NECC batches of a different injectable
steroid tied to the national fungal meningitis outbreak. That
drug, preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, was used to
treat back and joint pain.
The agency said it did not know how significant the
bacterial contamination was in terms of the risk for human
disease and said it had not received reports of confirmed cases
of infection related to the organisms found in the two products.
However, the findings "reinforce the FDA's concern about the
lack of sterility in products produced at NECC's compounding
facility," the agency said in a statement.
NECC, located in Framingham, Mass., shut down in early
October.
The FDA said tests for fungus in the lots of betamethasone
and cardioplegia are still underway.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon)