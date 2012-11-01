* Bacteria found in lots of steroid, heart drug
* Tests for fungus still pending
* FDA says findings reinforce contamination concerns
Nov 1 U.S. health officials have found bacteria
in lots of an injected steroid and a heart drug made by New
England Compounding Center, the pharmacy linked to contaminated
steroids that have claimed the lives of at least 28 people.
The Food and Drug Administration said it identified
different types of bacteria in three separate recalled batches
of NECC's preservative-free betamethasone and in a single batch
of NECC-supplied cardioplegia solution.
Betamethasone is an injectable steroid, while cardioplegia
is used during heart surgery.
The FDA had previously confirmed the presence of a deadly
fungus in two different NECC batches of a different injectable
steroid tied to the national fungal meningitis outbreak. That
drug, preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, was used to
treat back and joint pain.
The agency said it did not know how significant the
bacterial contamination was in terms of the risk for human
disease and said it had not received reports of confirmed cases
of infection related to the organisms found in the two products.
However, the findings "reinforce the FDA's concern about the
lack of sterility in products produced at NECC's compounding
facility," the agency said in a statement.
Federal health officials previously said they were
investigating whether two other NECC products could be linked to
fungal infections in three patients, including two who had
undergone heart surgery.
NECC, located in Framingham, Massachusetts, shut down in
early October and recalled all of its products.
The FDA said tests for fungus in the lots of betamethasone
and cardioplegia are still underway.
The latest tally from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention lists 386 cases of fungal meningitis and 28 deaths
linked to injections of NECC steroids.